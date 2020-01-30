Manchester City Fans Make Insensitive Chants During Carabao Cup Loss To Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became just the third manager in history to beat a Pep Guardiola side twice away from home, joining the likes of Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp in that league. Manchester United registered a 0-1 win at the Etihad this week, courtesy of a Nemanja Matic volley. However, the Carabao Cup clash between Manchester City and Manchester United was mired by an insensitive gesture from City fans.

Also Read | Liverpool's 'Step Up Revolution' Features Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, And Adrian

Airplane gestures by Man City fans at the game #mcfc #mufc 🙄 pic.twitter.com/MzO53hvg8J — Joe Asbridge (@joeasbridge) January 29, 2020

Carabao Cup: Manchester City fans' insensitive gesture draws ire of Pep Guardiola, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

A cluster of Manchester City fans was caught making aeroplane gestures at the Manchester United supports during the Carabao Cup clash. The gestures were in reference to the 1958 Munich air crash, which resulted in the death of 23 people, eight of whom were Manchester United players. Television replays also showed fans ripping up seats and throwing them in the away enclosure after the game. Manchester City officials later said that they would look at the CCTV footage from the stadium to identify the supporters guilty of the Munich air disaster chants.

Also Read | Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Leaves Mancunian Melancholy In His Wake As Manchester United Nosedive

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also condemned the incident in his post-match comments. Guardiola said that he wasn't aware of the incident at the time, but it was definitely "not nice". “I don’t like it. I didn’t like what happened with Ed Woodward. I’m sure you see the United team is really good. That’s not the way to do it.” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also echoed these thoughts after the game. Solskjaer said that he was with Pep Guardiola regarding the incident. The Manchester United manager urged fans to keep the rivalry going, but refrain from this level of vitriol. "Let's make sure we eradicate this now", he was quoted as saying.

Also Read | How Chicharito's Signing Represents A Major Coup For LA Galaxy And The MLS

Man City vs Man Utd highlights

Raheem Sterling extended his goal drought to 19 games in all competitions as Manchester City drew a blank at the Etihad on the night. A volley from Nemanja Matic turned out to be the only goal of the game, with Manchester United registering a 0-1 win away from home. Goalkeeper David de Gea also showed signs of returning to his best after some glaring errors in the last couple of weeks. Manchester City will now face Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-oiled Machine