Manchester City Host A Motivated Manchester United Team At The Etihad

Manchester United will travel to the Etihad Stadium to play Manchester City on Matchday 16 in the English Premier League. The defending champions will be keen to stamp their authority in the Manchester derby as they host the Red Devils on December 7, 2019. Here is our take on both teams along with team updates and manager news.

Manchester City put together their top five goals in the Manchester derby

If anything he's hit that too well 💥



Our top 5️⃣ Manchester Derby goals, any you think we missed? 🤔



🔵 #ManCity #MCIMUN 🔴 pic.twitter.com/G7O794X10R — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 6, 2019

Manchester City take on a rejuvenated Manchester United side

Manchester City have been third best in the Premier League this season as they trail table-toppers Liverpool by 11 points. Meanwhile, Manchester United have had a rough time in the Premier League this season and are currently sixth in the English top-flight. They registered a strong win against Tottenham Hotspur in their midweek tie. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be optimistic that his Manchester United team led by the in-form Marcus Rashford will be up to the task of beating rivals - Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola will be hoping to secure all three points at the Etihad in order to stay in contention for the Premier League title. With the absence of Sergio Aguero, City will look to the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez to put pressure on the Manchester United backline. Will Pep Guardiola have the last laugh against the Red Devils or will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer make it two wins from two in the Premier League?

Will Marcus Rashford put a dent on City's title defence?

