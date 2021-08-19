Manchester City Introduce 'edible Coffee Cups' As Part Of Food And Beverage Overhaul

Premier League champions Manchester City get ready for the return of fans to the Etihad Stadium and have planned on introducing several new and exciting food and beverage offerings. "To welcome fans back, the Club is also half-price food and drink inside the stadium at the concourse and concessions between 1 pm and 2 pm for the opening fixture against Norwich City this Saturday," an official statement read.

The Premier League champions have also announced the introduction of "edible coffee cups" on a trial basis. This is seen as a brilliant and innovative solution to waste which is to "just eat your cup!". The edible coffee cups will be made of waffle type food, similar to that of an ice cone, with fans having the option to put these cups into a composting waste stream at the Etihad Stadium if they did not want to ingest the coffee cup.

They are also introducing 100 per cent recyclable and zero plastic beer cups as part of Manchester City's commitment to cut down on plastic waste with the club aiming to eliminate all single-use plastics at the Stadium. "The aqueous paper cups, are 100 per cent plastic-free and manufactured from sustainable sourced paper & card, all of which is fully recyclable. The cups will be collected throughout the stadium in the same manner as their predecessor via collection points and waste stackers and will exit via our dry mixed recycling waste stream to be 100 per cent recycled," read the official press release.

Manchester City could be closing in on biggest transfer in Premier League history

As per reports from Sky Sports, Manchester City are ready to match Tottenham's £150million valuation of Karry Kane and believe that the record transfer is on the verge of completion. Manchester City has already broken the British transfer record earlier this summer, acquiring Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish for £100m. Harry Kane did not travel to Portugal with Spurs for their UEFA Europa Conference League Play-Off first leg, with fitness being cited as the reason, but it draws more eyes as Kane looks to push through a move.

(Image credits: Man City News 2011 Twitter)