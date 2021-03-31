Manchester City NOT Interested In Lionel Messi Anymore, Turn Attention To Erling Haaland

Premier League heavyweights Manchester City are closer than ever to clinching another league title this season, which could be their third under Pep Guardiola. Despite their exceptional form across competitions this season, the Etihad-based outfit have been focusing on strengthening their squad and went to the extent of identifying Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to lead the lines. But a recent report now claims the club will not pursue the Argentine's transfer.

Lionel Messi transfer news: Messi Man City union fails

According to journalist Pol Ballus, the Messi Man City union will not materialise now. The club hierarchy believe that Messi's style of play will not go along well with the current bunch of players at Etihad, hence the fading interest in signing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner next summer. Notably, the 33-year-old could have joined on a free transfer with his contract set to expire in June this year.

The current Premier League leaders have instead shifted their focus on securing the transfer of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund next summer. If in case the club fail to sign the Norwegian international, efforts to land either Tottenham striker Harry Kane or Inter Milan forward Romleu Lukaku will be undertaken.

Erling Haaland transfer news: Norwegian top target for Man City

Manchester City's focus on Erling Haaland could be comprehended from the recent update on Sergio Aguero. The club's all-time leading goalscorer sees off his contract once the current season concludes and had recently announced that he will leave the Etihad outfit, bringing an end to his decade long stint in the Premier League.

With Aguero's exit, Man City believe they need a goal poacher in the ranks. And Haaland well fits the requirements and could be convinced easily by citing the Argentina international's absence. However, their pursuit of the 20-year-old will not come easy with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona also interested in his transfer.

Manchester City transfer latest: Dortmund demand €150 million for Haaland

Borussia Dortmund have placed Erling Haaland value in excess of €150 million and the Norwegian forward has reportedly demanded a €352,000-a-week contract from his next club. Man City have deep pockets and with a hefty wage earner like Sergio Aguero not continuing any further, the Premier League leaders will have some funds to spend on the transfer.

The Norwegian international's exceptional goalscoring numbers are enough to attract suitors from across Europe. He has already scored 21 times in the Bundesliga while also impressing the prospective clubs with his impeccable performances in the Champions League.

