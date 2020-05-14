Manchester City Offer Full Refund For Premier League And CL Match Day Tickets Amid Covid

Manchester City have started offering a full refund to the supporters for the remainder of the season's matches, including the Champions League clash against Real Madrid. The developments take place as the possibility of matches being played behind closed doors.

Man City offer full refunds

All football matches have come to a stop since March, in a bid to break the contact chain due to the coronavirus. Clubs and league authorities have been trying to finalise a date to resume the season.

Earlier this week, players and club medical staff at various clubs had earlier expressed their reservations over their safety should the Premier League return be rushed. However managers have also raised concerns regarding the return of the league.

Premier League teams are set to return to training next week, with the competition set to reportedly resume by June 12. However, the Premier League managers, in a meeting on Wednesday, raised concerns over the schedule of the fixtures. Some managers also questioned the paucity of time for their players to be match-fit after almost two months of self-isolation, according to The Times.

The resumption of the Premier League is being carried out according to the protocol set out in Project Restart, a five-point framework. The framework includes - phased return to training in May, full squad training by the last week of May, Premier League resumption by mid-June, a comprehensive coronavirus testing program, the cost of which shall be born by the Premier League and government cooperation during matchdays, including medical and police.