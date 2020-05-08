Manchester United Won't Force Stars To Play If They Aren't 'mentally Ready': Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will reportedly not force his players to return on the field if they aren't mentally prepared for training following the coronavirus UK lockdown. Rumours of a Premier League return have been in the news over the last few weeks and some clubs have already begun training sessions at their respective training facilities. With the coronavirus UK crisis on a gradual decline, reports expect a Premier League return during mid-June but Manchester United manager Solskjaer will not pressure any of his players that are reluctant to get back on the pitch.

Premier League return: Manchester United to resume training

According to reports from Evening Standard, Manchester United have recalled their overseas players to step up the resumption of training. Manchester United's training base at Carrington is also likely to be opened soon after weeks of individual training sessions that players followed from their respective homes. There are still concerns over the Premier League return as the coronavirus UK crisis continues to be a massive safety concern and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not compel his players to resume training unless they are mentally prepared.

Premier League return: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Manchester United training

While speaking to Sky Sports, the Manchester United manager insisted that none of his squad members expressed a reluctancy to return to training but the Norwegian would understand if they did so. The coronavirus UK crisis has forced players to remain indoors and it's natural for some to feel concerns about returning to training, explained Solskjaer. Solskjaer hasn't spoken to any of the Manchester United players but has had meetings with the doctors at the club. "You wouldn't want to hold anything against them. If a player is not mentally ready to play, I don't think we could force anyone" he said.

💆‍♂️ How to keep your mind clear and your body fit, by @HarryMaguire93 ✅#MUFC pic.twitter.com/13aKP1DQX1 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 6, 2020

Premier League return: Manchester United to fight for Champions League berth

Manchester United were fifth in the Premier League before the COVID-19 plague halted football in England. However, with the Premier League return on the cards, the Red Devils will hope to push for a Champions League spot, just three points behind Chelsea in fourth. Manchester United are also in the hunt for silverware in the Europa League and the FA Cup.

