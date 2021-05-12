Manchester City Premier League Champions: How The Football World Reacted To The Crowning

Manchester City were crowned as 2020-21 Premier League champions following Man United's 1-2 defeat against Leicester City on Tuesday night. Pep Guardiola's side are now 10 points clear of second-placed United and have wrapped up the title with three games to spare. The Premier League triumph is Man City's second title of the season and the English giants are still on course to complete a historic treble. Here is more on the Manchester City Premier League record and how fans are reacting to the Manchester City Premier League champions -

Manchester City Premier League champions 2020-21: Man City crowned champions following United's defeat against Leicester

Pep Guardiola was always likely to change the landscape of English football when he arrived at Manchester City in 2016. Now, five years on, the Catalan and his players have ripped up the record books and the rulebook by becoming a dominant force in the Premier League. Their latest triumph, a third PL title in four seasons, now only confirms their dominance in the top tier of English football over the recent years.

Since their defeat against Tottenham in the end of November 2020, Man City have won 22 and drawn two of our 27 league matches, a run of form that lifted Pep Guardiola's side from 11th in the table to champions of England with three matches remaining. The Man City champions campaign this season has been nothing short of remarkable. CIty's victory against Crystal Palace last weekend was also their 11th straight away win in the Premier League, equalling the record set by Chelsea in 2008 and their own record in 2017.

The Premier League champions 2020-21 were denied the chance to celebrate on Sunday when Chelsea won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium, while United kept them waiting with a victory at Aston Villa. However, the delay was only temporary and City, who also won the League Cup in April, can finally savour a title triumph that is all the sweeter given the obstacles they have overcome this term. The Man City champions news means that Man United would now have to fight to remain second.

Manchester City Premier League record: How many Premier League titles have Man City won?

Having clinched the 2020-21 Premier League title, Man City now have a total of seven English League titles. Of those seven, five of them have come in the Premier League era. City now have the same number of PL titles as Chelsea but are still eight PL titles behind all-time leaders Man United.

With the Carabao Cup success already assured, City have now won a remarkable 10 of the last 15 available English trophies as well. They are now on course to complete a historic treble and will face Chelsea in the Champions League final on May 29 at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Here's a look at how the football world reacted to Man City's PL triumph

Congratulations to @ManCity on winning the Premier League title. A truly superb team full of wonderful players, brilliantly coached by Pep Guardiola. 👌🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) May 11, 2021

