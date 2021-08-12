Manchester City Ready To Increase Transfer Bid To €150m To Sign Tottenham's Harry Kane

There is no better way to start a Premier League campaign than with Tottenham taking on Manchester City. Tottenham's prized asset Harry Kane has closely been linked with the Cityzens ever since he reportedly demanded an exit from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium a few months ago. It is believed that Pep Guardiola's side is now willing to pay €150m (£127m) for Kane if they get the impression that a deal can be struck.

Manchester City have reportedly increased their offer to £150m for Harry Kane after Tottenham has previously indicated that their striker is not for sale. The news was confirmed by top Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who is an expert when it comes to transfers. Even though Tottenham previously rejected a £100m bid for Kane, it is believed that the revised offer could tempt Tottenham's chairman, Daniel Levy, to sell the English striker. The Tottenham striker is expected to return to group training from his Bahamas and Florida holiday on Friday, given that his COVID test on Thursday is negative.

EXCL. Manchester City are not giving up on Harry Kane deal. Man City board preparing a new bid for €150m - if Spurs stance will change 🔵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC



Tottenham have not received any new proposal for Kane yet, and want to keep him - Man City strategy is to be ready... and wait #THFC pic.twitter.com/XoUwTU3QmL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 12, 2021

Pep Guardiola made his intentions clear of signing Harry Kane

After Manchester City announced Jack Grealish's arrival from Aston Villa on Thursday last week, Pep Guardiola explicitly said in a press conference that his side was interested in signing Harry Kane. "If Tottenham doesn’t want to negotiate, it’s finished. If they are open to negotiating, I think not just Man City but many clubs in the world want to try to sign him (Kane)." Despite these speculations, Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santos said that Kane could be named in the squad for their opening Premier League game on Sunday.

Tottenham will play against Manchester City on Sunday

Tottenham will kickstart their 2021/22 Premier League campaign by taking on reigning English champions Manchester City. The match is scheduled to begin live at 9:00 PM IST on Sunday, August 15. This will be Tottenham's first match of the season, whereas Manchester City kickstarted their 2021/22 season with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in the FA Community Shield last week.