Manchester City Vs Brentford Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match Live?

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Southampton in their previous game, leaders Manchester City will now host Brentford in their next Premier League game on Wednesday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:15 am IST on February 10, from the Etihad Stadium.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, the UK and the US, live stream details, and our Manchester City vs Brentford Dream11 team prediction.

Manchester City vs Brentford live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League clash live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Burnley vs Manchester United live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in UK?

Fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Manchester City vs Brentford live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 8:45 pm BST on Wednesday, February 9.

Manchester City vs Brentford live stream details in US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Manchester City vs Brentford live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday, February 9.

Foden grabbing the winner when we last faced Brentford!

Manchester City vs Brentford team news

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker; Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez

Brentford predicted starting line-up: Jonas Lossl; Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock; Sergi Canos, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry; Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester City vs Brentford Dream11 team prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Pontus Jansson, Ruben Dias, Ethan Pinnock

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Christian Norgaard, Riyad Mahrez





Cancelo and McAtee's contract extensions



Unseen training clips



Our FA Cup win over Fulham



Two familiar Argentinian faces in City shirts again!





Strikers: Ivan Toney, Phil Foden, Bryan Mbeumo

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-captain: Joao Cancelo

Premier League table update: Manchester City continue to lead

Despite a disappointing draw against Southampton in their previous game, Manchester City has a healthy nine-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings from second-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand. On the other hand, Brentford's disastrous four-game losing streak has dropped them to 14th place with 23 points, seven points clear off the relegation places.

(Image: AP)