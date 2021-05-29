Manchester City Vs Chelsea Prediction, Team News & Live Stream For Champions League Final

Manchester City will take on fellow Premier League rivals Chelsea in what promises to be an exciting finale to the club football season with the Champions League final. The game will be played at the Estadio do Dragao and will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. Here's a look at where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea final, team news and our Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction for the same.

Champions League final prediction: Manchester City vs Chelsea prediction and preview

Manchester City are one of the best-assembled teams in Europe and Pep Guardiola's side have already lifted the Premier League and the Carabao Cup this season. The Cityzens, however, will have their eyes on the Champions League, as they continue their bid to achieve the European dream. Man City have dominated English football over the last decade but have failed to replicate those heights in the UCL, and a maiden final marks a significant achievement for the PL champions. Nonetheless, Pep Guardiola would take nothing but a win away, in a competition he has failed to make a mark in, since winning it in 2011 with Barcelona.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are close to pulling off a 2012 repeat and have made only their third Champions League final. The Blues have a 50-50 record in the finals but will hope that manager Thomas Tuchel can again outclass his counterpart as he did in the past two meetings. Chelsea have been dark horses since the arrival of the former PSG boss, who led the Ligue 1 giants to the final last term. Tuchel will be hoping to go all the way this time around but will have to be wary of Guardiola and his team's quality.

Manchester City vs Chelsea H2H record

The Champions League final will mark the 169th meeting between Manchester City and Chelsea in all competitions, with the Blues boasting 70 wins compared to the Cityzens' 59 as per the Manchester City vs Chelsea H2H record. Thomas Tuchel got the better of Pep Guardiola in the FA Cup semi-finals before overseeing a 2-1 success at the Etihad earlier this month, ending their hopes of an unprecedented quadruple. The Champions League final will be their first meeting in Europe since the 1970-71 Cup Winners' Cup, where Chelsea overcame Man City in the semi-finals before ultimately winning the tournament.

Manchester City vs Chelsea team news

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has his full squad at disposal with Ilkay Gundogan also brushing off a recent injury scare to be fit for the final. The German should start in a midfield three alongside Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho, who is likely to come in after his impressive shift against Paris Saint-Germain. Foden and Mahrez are staples alongside star man and former Chelsea star Kevin De Bruyne.

As for Chelsea injury news, doubts remain on the participation of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who was off against Aston Villa last time out. Key player N'Golo Kante, however, is expected to return after a thigh issue, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta set to return to the XI. Mateo Kovacic's return to fitness means that Tuchel will have to take a call on Jorginho, while Mason Mount remains untouchable in attack.

Manchester City vs Chelsea team news: Predicted XIs

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Foden

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Kante, Chilwell; Mount, Werner; Havertz

Where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea final?

Fans wondering how to watch Champions League final live in India can tune into the Sony Sports Network. The Champions League final live broadcast in India will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2 and 3 SD/HD. Meanwhile, UCL final stream in India will also be available on the SonyLIV app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of teams. The Champions League final Indian time is 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, May 30. Our Champions League final prediction is for City to win it 2-1.

