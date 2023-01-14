'Manchester Is Red': Man United Sends Fans Into Ecstasy After Derby Win Over City

Manchester United registered an emphatic win in their Premier League encounter against Manchester City at Old Trafford Stadium on Saturday. United came from behind to win the derby 2-1 and hand the reigning Premier League champions another blow to their title race. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford scored the two goals for United towards the backend of the match to help Erik ten Hag's side snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Fernandes scored the equaliser for United in the 78th minute but it was met by a raised offside flag. The linesman raised the flag for Rashford. However, video replays showed that England forward didn't actually touch the ball and so the referee gives it a goal. Four minutes after Fernandes scored, Marcus Rashford continued his brilliant form by scoring the winner in the 82nd minute. United's victory has triggered a frenzy on social media with people lauding the Red Devils for reinstating themselves in the title race.

Rashford equals Ronaldo's record

With the goal in the 82nd minute, Rashford equalled former United star Cristiano Ronaldo's record for scoring in seven consecutive appearances (all competitions) for the side. Ronaldo achieved the feat back in 2008 during his first stint with the club. It was Rashford's 16th goal of the season and his eighth in the last seven games. The win has propelled United to the third place in the Premier League points table, just a point behind the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, it was Jack Grealish, who scored the first and only goal for City in the 60th minute. The goal provided City with the much-needed lead but they couldn't hold on to it as United netted two back-to-back goals to snatch victory. This was United's ninth straight victory in all competitions.

