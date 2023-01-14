Manchester United Vs Manchester City: Best Combined XI Of EPL Sides Ahead Of Derby Clash

Quick links:
Image: AP
The English Premier League (EPL) is all set to feature a blockbuster clash on January 14 as Manchester United will host arch-rivals Manchester City at the Old Trafford Stadium. The Manchester United vs Manchester City game will begin live at 6:00 PM IST on Saturday. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting derby clash, here is a look at the best combined playing 11 of the two sides.
Manchester United: De Gea, Heaton, Butland, Lindelof, Jones, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, Varane, Dalot, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Mengi, Fernandez, Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, Pellistri, Van de Beek, McTominay, Hannibal, Martial, Rashford, Antony, Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho
Manchester City: Ortega, Ederson, Carson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Laporte, Gomez, Akanji, Lewis, Phillips, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Palmer, Haaland, Grealish, Alvarez, Mahrez
Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden
Goalkeeper: David de Gea
Left-back: Luke Shaw
Center-backs: Lisandro Martinez, John Stones
Right-back: Joao Cancelo
Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes, Phil Foden
Forwards: Riyad Mahrez, Marcus Rashford, Erling Haaland
Manager: Pep Guardiola
Manchester United arrive into the Manchester derby on the back of an outstanding four-game winning streak in the Premier League that has helped them move into fourth place in the standings with 35 points. While the Red Devils are still nine points behind leaders Arsenal, they do crucially now have a two-point lead over fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more.
On the other hand, Manchester City arrive into the Manchester derby on the back of a mixed run in the Premier League that includes three wins, one draw, and a defeat. This recent drop in form has resulted in the Cityzens being five points behind leaders Arsenal in the fight for the EPL title. If Pep Guardiola's side were to beat their arch-rivals in the derby, they could reduce the Gunners' lead to just two points before Mikel Arteta's side face Tottenham Hotspur in a North London derby on January 15.