Manchester United Agree To Contract Terms With Emerging Danish Forward: Reports

Following Manchester United's encouraging season the expectations will soar in the next season. Despite their difficulties, the Red Devils managed to claim a third position in the Premier League just behind Manchester United and Arsenal. They also ended their trophy drought as they added a Carabao Cup title to their cabinet. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, United are looking for some much needed reinforcements to strengthen their ranks.

3 things you need to know

Manchester United unveiled Mason Mount s their first summer signing

United lost to Manchester City in the FA Cup final last season

The Red Devils will have some sense of optimism ahead of the upcoming campaign

Manchester United agree terms with Rasmus Hojlund: Reports

The United manager has hoped to add a forward to his current attacking lineup as apart from Marcus Rashford none of the other attackers lived up to the expectations. United have reportedly agreed terms with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund paving the way for a much hyped transfer this summer.

Read More: European giants launch fresh attempt to lure Manchester United target: Reports

The 20 year old netted nine goals and further laid four assists in the Serie A last season and would definitely offer an uplift to United's current squad. Both United and Atalanta are yet to determine a fee for the player nut both parties remain confident of reaching a deal.

Manchester United badly need a striker to bolster their ranks

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. United brought in Wout Weghorst on loan but the Dutch international couldn't do much and there is a dearth of a proper centre-forward at the club. Hojlund reportedly has set his sights on the Premier League and is willing to don the United jersey.

Atalanta signed the talented forward from Sturm Graz last year as they reportedly paid a fee in the region of €17 million. They will earn a significant profit on the deal as the 20 year old will command a staggering transfer fee.

Read More: David de Gea’s Man United exit paves the way for Ten Hag’s tactical transformation

A potential £50 million deal has been mooted for the transfer but the Red Devils are expected to negotiate a lower amount as they do have a fund crunch. They need to sell a few players to raise funds as the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea has curtailed their budget to some extent.