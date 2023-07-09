European giants launch fresh attempt to lure Manchester United target: Reports

Harry Kane's future has remained a hot topic as the English forward has entered the last year of his current deal. The Tottenham Hotspur captain has been on the radar of several clubs in the last couple of years. Kane has been a consistent source of goals for the North Londoners in the Premier League. As the transfer window enters its most crucial part all eyes will be on the 29-year-old.

3 things you need to know

Harry Kane finished as the second highest scorer in the Premier League last season

He has failed to lift a trophy at Tottenham so far

He is currently England's leading goalscorer

Bayern Munich launch second Harry Kane bid: Reports

As per a report in the Athletic, Bayern Munich have launched a second bid to acquire the service of Harry Kane. The German giants saw their opening offer rejected by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy earlier and have now returned with an improved offer. The opening bid was reported to be around the €70 million mark and Bayern will now await for a response from the Premier league club.

Read More: Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham to join Bayern? Thomas Muller breaks silence on move

Manchester City also knocked on the door of Spurs back in the 2021 summer transfer window but returned empty-handed as they were not willing to meet their £150 million valuation. Pep Guardiola shifted his attention elsewhere and brought in Erling Haaland in a significantly cheaper deal.

(Harry Kane with his Golden Boot / Image: AP)

There won't be a dearth of suitors for Harry Kane

Manchester United also have reportedly been monitoring the situation but will likely have a shortage of funds due to their current financial condition. Erik ten Hag would have loved to have a player of Kane's calibre at his disposal but the Red Devils are now being linked with a possible move for Atalanta forward Rasmus Højlund.

Read More: Bastian Schweinsteiger approves of Harry Kane's potential transfer to Bayern Munich

Kane is yet to discuss a new contract and the hierarchy will have the risk of losing the players for free. The player is also free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any other clubs in January so Levy needs to take a decision in a fast and prompt manner. Bayern narrowly won the Bundesliga last season and Thomas Tuchel has been on the lookout for a goal-poaching striker. Kane perfectly fits the bill and it remains to be seen how the scenario unfolds in the near future.