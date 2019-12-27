Manchester United, Arsenal And Everton's Run Huge Wage Bills Per Point In The PL

The English Premier League table standings currently show Liverpool leading by a comfortable margin. They're followed by Leicester City in the second and Manchester City in the third position. However, a recent study done by the 2019 edition of the Global Sports Salaries Survey published last week reveals a whole different table altogether. The study resulted in the formation of a separate table altogether. It ranks the highest points-per-player spending teams in the English top-flight.

This stat will definitely hurt Manchester United and Arsenal fans

Liverpool have the same number of points as Manchester United and Arsenal combined.



The league leaders have played a game less. 😳 pic.twitter.com/2qS1OkefOF — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 26, 2019

Manchester United and Arsenal lead player per point spending ratio in the Premier League

It has been a disappointing year for Manchester United and Arsenal fans in particular. Their respective clubs have failed to live up to the hype surrounding them. Manchester United are seventh on the table with 29 points, while Arsenal are 11th on the table with 24 points after 20 games in the English top-flight. Thus, the released point-per-player team standings has Manchester United as the highest spending club (on a per point basis) in the Premier League. United are reportedly spending £109,386 on player wages for one point in the PL. The Red Devils are followed by Arsenal, Everton and Manchester City in the list. League leaders - Liverpool - are spending a cool £50,444 per player per point in wages. Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are shedding out £68,294 and £74,594 respectively. Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are two of the most economic sides in the English top-flight as they pay just £12,552 and £38,544 per player per point respectively.

