Manchester United Demand £30 MILLION For In-form Loanee Jesse Lingard

Reports regarding Manchester United transfer news suggest that the Red Devils have demanded £30 million for Jesse Lingard from West Ham. Jesse Lingard transfer to East London happened in January earlier this season as the English international decided to join West Ham on loan for the rest of the ongoing 2020-21 season.

The 28-year-old midfielder struggled for game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with both parties looking to get the English international some valuable minutes on the pitch with the European Championship just around the corner. With Manchester United deeming Lingard as surplus to their requirements, the English international was sent on loan as he joined West Ham in January of 2021.

Since joining the London side on loan, the midfielder has managed to surprise everyone with his fantastic performances for the Hammers. Jesse Lingard West Ham United stats see the player score six goals while providing three assists in just eight matches for his new team, blowing everyone away with his eye-catching performances. His spectacular form also led to Gareth Southgate recalling Lingard back into the national team.

Great being back with @England this week and even better to win all three games. Well done boys ðŸ‘ðŸ¾ðŸ´ó §ó ¢ó ¥ó ®ó §ó ¿ #Jlingz #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/kTvZpD0n4v — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 31, 2021

Jesse Lingard transfer: Manchester United ready to sell English international for sizeable fee

Citing Jesse Lingard's great form, West Ham have shown interest in keeping hold of the English international and making his move permanent in the summer. The Hammers have made it clear that they want to sign Lingard and have the Man United star remain with the London outfit in the future.

Reports suggest that Man United, who were earlier pricing the Jesse Lingard transfer in the region of £20m are now demanding £30m for Lingard as they have increased the player's value due to his fantastic form in recent times. The 28-year-old's contract with United runs out in the summer of 2022 as the player now has less than 18 months left on his £100k-a-week contract with the Red Devils.

With just one year remaining on Lingard's current deal at the end of this campaign, the Hammers would see the £30m price tag as a bit pricy. However, reports suggest that David Moyes is a big fan of the player and has asked the club management to sign the England international by saying 'do whatever it takes.'

The Scottish tactician is not wrong as West Ham have looked a completely different side since the arrival of Jesse Lingard. Riding on his fantastic performances combined with the likes of Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, and Michail Antonio, West Ham have shocked everyone as David Moyes' men find themselves in the top four of the Premier League table. They have lost only three games since the turn of the year in the Premier League, recording 15 wins from 30 games while drawing seven and losing eight games so far this season.

With 52 points against their name, West Ham hold a narrow 1-point lead over fifth-placed Chelsea while trailing third-placed Leicester by four points. With the Premier League 20-21 season nearing its end and less than 10 matches left for each team, the Hammers will look to once again rely on the English international to deliver and help them secure a top-four finish.