Manchester United Discover The Mind-boggling Cost For Signing Erling Haaland In January

Erling Haaland, who is undoubtedly one of the brightest youngsters in world football at the moment has been linked to an exit from Borrusia Dortmund and as per reports, both Manchester United and Manchester City, who are interested in securing the services of the player have learnt what it would take to sign the Norwegian striker in the January window.

As per AS, the clubs interested in securing the services of the player will need to shell out as much as £336million across five years with agent fees and bonuses included. The report also adds that the player's agent Mino Raiola has agreed with Dortmund CEO Hans Joaquim Watzke for the release clause price, which is said to be £85m.

Erling Haaland has so far scored 70 goals in 69 games in all competitions and his scintillating form has made him among the most sought target across top leagues. In this season, the striker scored 13 goals from 10 games before a hip injury saw him ruled out of action at least till year-end.

Erling Haaland is uncertain of Manchester United seeing Solskjaer’s treatment of Jadon Sancho

As per reports, Erling Haaland isn't very keen on securing a move to Manchester United given how his former Borrusia Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho has managed only limited game time and has only started three times in the Premier League despite being a regular starter prior to his move to the club.

Erling Haaland’s camp also viewed the recent homecoming of Cristiano Ronaldo along with the availability of other top players as another concern, given that if any name is likely to be the first to go on the team sheet, it would be of Cristiano Ronaldo's and that could hamper Haaland's growth as he is likely to get lesser match time.

In other Manchester United news, the club is keen on bringing Kieran Trippier to the club in the winter, which would also likely mean some exit. As per reports, Diogo Dalot could be the man heading out after the defender has been used sparingly by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

