Manchester United Dressing Room Divided Over Decision To Oust Mason Greenwood: Report

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood was arrested last Sunday on the suspicion of physical abuse and assault after he was accused by his girlfriend on social media. In a fallout of the allegations and arrest, United stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Jesse Lingard, David de Gea and Paul Pogba have all unfollowed Greenwood on social media. Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles and Scott McTominay are also some of the players who have decided to cut ties with the player. Now, according to a report, there is a rift in the Manchester United dressing room over ousting of the player.

According to a report in The Sun, a source said that certain players unfollowing Greenwood on social media has led to pressure on the rest of the squad. Some players felt that the ousting of Greenwood was not right with the law stating he is innocent until proven guilty. Greenwood has been suspended by the club pending the investigation.

"One player, in particular, is furious about it. He feels that ditching Mason shows they are not together. If Mason is convicted of what he has been accused of, then clearly all the players will be horrified. But the police haven’t even decided if they have enough evidence to charge him or not yet. Some of those closest to him feel the course of justice should be allowed to run. But when some of the players started dumping him, they felt they had to as well. One of the players said it showed how the squad wasn’t together and showed that too many times they act as individuals," a source told The Sun.

Mason Greenwood arrest: Ralf Ragnick addresses the topic

Manchester United boss Ralf Ragnick admitted on Thursday that Greenwood's arrest has been a "topic within the team". "We had internal discussions but I’m pretty sure everyone will understand those internal discussions should stay internal. It’s an unusual situation for everybody," he said as quoted by The Sun.

Mason Greenwood arrest: Manchester United release statement

The post by Harriet Robson went viral in no time following which Manchester United issued a statement on the England star stating that the 20-year-old will not play or train while police and the club try to seek clarification around images and an audio file that circulated on social media.

The club released a statement that read, "We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comments until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind." Later a club spokesperson came out and said, "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice."

Image: AP