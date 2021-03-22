Manchester United Fans SLAM Solskjaer After Another Cup Exit, Question Contract Talks

Despite showcasing an exceptional run of form in their previous games, Premier League heavyweights Manchester United exited another competition as they lost to Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday. A brace from Kelechi Iheanacho and a goal from Youri Tielemans ensured that the Foxes moved into the semi-finals of the competition. After the defeat, several fans questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's contract talks as they were unhappy with the team selection.

Leicester vs Manchester United highlights

While their noisy neighbours are chasing a quadruple this season, Manchester United only have one route to a trophy this season -- UEFA Europa League -- after their defeat to Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Kelechi Iheanacho opened the scoring for the Foxes in the 24th minute after a howler from Fred. The midfielder's back pass did not reach goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Iheanacho quickly got in to round Henderson and score.

Mason Greenwood equalized in the 38th minute before Youri Tielemans restored Leicester’s lead in the 52nd minute. Having fallen behind, Solsjaer made four changes at once in the 64th minute. However, that made no difference as Iheanacho scored his second in the 78th minute when he headed Marc Albrighton’s free-kick. Leicester ended up winning the tie 3-1 and will now face Southampton in the FA Cup semi-finals on April 17.

Manchester United fans slam Ole Gunnar Solskjaer contract talks

In latest Manchester United news reported by The Mirror, Ole Gunnar Solsjaer is set to sign a new contract worth £9 million a year. However, that is a considerable increase on his current rumoured annual salary of £7 million. Having faced another cup exit, Manchester United fans have slammed a new Ole Gunnar Solskjaer contract.

Looking at the FA Cup fixtures, it was perhaps the best opportunity for Manchester United to lift a trophy this season, so fans were unhappy with Solskjaer's team selection for such an important game. For example, Carwyn Williams wrote, "If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets a new 9m a year contract he will be paid more than Hansi Flick who has just won 5 trophies. 9m a year for being a yes man. Club is finished #OleOut #WoodwardOut #MUFC. Below are some of the other fan reactions.

Manchester United won’t win any major titles while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in charge. It’s as simple as that. Ole took United from A to B, now it’s time to take that next step. — TR (@TacticalRole) March 21, 2021

That defeat has been coming for Man Utd, helped by team selection by Solskjaer. No depth beyond first XI. But when a manager says trophies aren’t a measure of progress, it’s not a great motivational tactic for those who are picked.. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) March 21, 2021

If Ole Gunnar solskjaer gets a new 9m a year contract he will be paid more than Hansi Flick who has just won 5 trophies



9m a year for being a yes man



Club is finished #OleOut #WoodwardOut #MUFC — Carwyn Williams (@CarwynW42350638) March 13, 2021

Manchester United news: Solksjaer defends team selection

Despite questions being asked about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team selections as seen in the Leicester vs Manchester United highlights, Solskjaer has made it clear that he would have picked the same team again. Solskjaer said, "I would have started the same team again. We felt they had more than 45 minutes in them [Pogba and Van de Beek] and they are important players for us, that's why we started them. Every team selection has reasons behind it, Bruno has played lots of football - he broke all his records physically on Thursday. He is a human being, he's played a game every three or four days."