Manchester United Hand £100m War Chest To Ralf Rangnick With £8.5m Haaland Bonus

Manchester United have reportedly handed £100 million to new manager Ralf Rangnick for the upcoming transfer window in January. According to the Mirror, United expect Rangnick to make some valuable purchases in order to place the club in the right direction.

Amongst those United will be looking to buy in the January transfer window is Rangnick's former side RB Leipzig players Amadou Haidara and Christopher Nkunku. United are also reportedly planning to target Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland during the summer window.

The Borussia Dortmund player shares a unique bond with Rangnick and it is being said that the United is excited as the new manager's arrival at Old Trafford could help the club secure Haaland in the summer window. Rangnick had played a crucial role in bringing Haaland to RB Salzburg when he was at the helm of affairs at the Austrian club.

United believe that the special relationship between Haaland and Rangnick will give them an upper hand over other clubs who have plans to target the 21-year-old in the summer transfer window. German publication Bild has claimed that Ralf Rangnick will receive a bonus of £8.5 million if he manages to bring Rangnick to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, other media reports suggest that Haaland is keen on joining the La Liga giants Real Madrid once his £63 million release clause becomes active next year. However, reports also claim that Haaland is a big fan of English football and a potential move to Manchester United cannot be ruled out.

Erling Haaland's record

The 21-year is not short of suitors considering his remarkable goalscoring form since his arrival in Borussia Dortmund in January 2020. The Norwegian forward has established himself as one of the best strikers, having scored 70 goals in just 69 appearances for the Bundesliga side across all competitions. Moreover, 13 of those goals have come this season in just 10 games. He is the fastest player to reach 50 Bundesliga goals after scoring in his 50th appearance for Borussia Dortmund.

As far as Rangnick is concerned, the 62-year-old was announced as Manchester United's new interim manager on Monday, November 29. Rangnick has an outstanding track record in Germany, having managed various Bundesliga outfits such as Schalke 04, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

Image: AP