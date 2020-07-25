Manchester United Hoping To Visit India In Future After Cancellation Of Pre-season Plans

Premier League's (EPL) oldest and successful team Manchester United are keen to visit India. The 'Red Devils' had spent some time in Australia and Asia and had been expected to play a game in India as a part of this summer's tour through a three-month break in the competitive schedule between March and June meant the games have continued well into July which is when the pre-season games are usually played.

United were supposed to visit India this summer but all their plans had to be canceled due to the ongoing pandemic. This was confirmed by the group's managing director Richard Arnold. At the same time, there are hardly any chances for Man U to visit the country as they have a packed schedule ahead. Even though the ongoing season ends on Sunday, the 'Red Devils' will be playing till August 21 in the ongoing Champions League and their further progress in the tournament will also depend on whether they make it to the knockout stages or not. The final will be played in Turkey on August 23 and the 2020/21 season of the Premier League will get underway on September 12. This means that there is hardly any time to recover for the players as they have gotten just under three weeks to regroup for the next season.

Nonetheless, Richard Arnold has confirmed that the club will look to visit India in the future.