Manchester Utd In Contact With Highly Rated German Midfielder

Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are still in the process of building the team, the club has identified Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz to solve their midfield problems. According to reports, United's interest in Havertz comes after a lacklustre midfield even with a player such as Paul Pogba has failed to help the team get back to winning ways.

United looking to bolster its squad

After having secured the services of Daniel James, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan Bissaka, Solskjaer is expected to buy a few more players in order to establish the Red Devils as potential title contenders. According to reports, the Premier League club has held talks with Havertz over a potential transfer to the Theatre of Dreams.

United appeared to have set eyes on the German midfielder as he is only 20-years-old and has consistently played for his club in the past couple of years. Havertz is seen as a player with a lot of creativity and ability to get past defenders and cause trouble for the goalkeeper in front of him. The midfielder has already impressed potential recruiters as he scored 17 goals for Bayern Leverkusen in the 2018-19 season.

Read: Qatar Claims Success Of World Cup Test As Football Fans Open Their Eyes To Doha

Read: Mino Raiola Urges Manchester United To Change With Time By Appointing Director Of Football

Matic to Inter Milan?

As per reports, Italian club Inter Milan are keen on signing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic as they look to reinforce their midfield in the January transfer window. Antonio Conte's side is without Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Barella and Roberto Gagliardini, leaving the Italian manager with a big crunch in the midfield.

According to reports, Inter Milan is plotting to make a third raid after signing out of favour Manchester United strikers Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku. While the Red Devils have an option to extend Matic's contract by a year, a lucrative bid by the Italian club may tempt United to sell him rather lose him for free in the transfer market.

With Scott McTominay forming a solid partnership with Fred and Pogba nearing a return to active football, Matic may find a considerable reduction in his game time and that may go in favour of Inter Milan who is secure the services of the towering Serbian midfielder. Matic was sidelined for a long time as he was struggling to recover from a groin injury and played for the Red Devils for the first time in two months in their 4-0 win over AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford. However, Solskjaer did not name the 31-year-old midfielder in the match squad that escaped a humiliating defeat with a 1-1 draw against Everton.

Read: Lionel Messi Named Best Footballer In Europe; Cristiano Ronaldo Not Even In Top 10

Read: El Clasico: Catalans Protest, Clash With Police At Football Match In Spain

(With inputs from agencies)