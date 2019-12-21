Mino Raiola Urges Manchester United To Change With Time By Appointing Director Of Football

Premier League giants Manchester United have been inconsistent with their displays in England and across Europe. The Red Devils will be eager to impress as they take on Watford in the Premier League on Matchday 18. However, ahead of the upcoming busy Christmas Schedule, 'super agent' Mino Raiola has urged the Manchester United management to consider the possibility of hiring a Director of Football.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers injury update on Diogo Dalot and Paul Pogba

Mino Raiola urges Manchester United to appoint a Director of Football

Super agent Mino Raiola knows exactly what the parasite owners are about, using Manchester Utd as a cash cow. It’s as simple as that.#GlazersOut pic.twitter.com/5tJehZc0da — Mediocre club (@propagandaFC) December 20, 2019

Mino Raiola, who is the agent of the likes of Paul Pogba and Erling Braut Haaland, has asked the Manchester United management to bring in a Director of Football to act as a mediator between the squad players and the management. Raiola opined that Manchester United needs a 'specialist, a sports director, someone between the team, the coach and the owners, someone who can bridge the sides. Today you need that specialist because the coach has no time to manage scouts and other tasks and I feel that is lacking at Manchester United.'

Mino Raiola on the transfer speculation surrounding Paul Pogba

Mino Raiola on Paul Pogba 🗣"There was an interest from Real Madrid but they (United) didn’t let him go and I’m sorry because I think that Paul being French then (Zinedine) Zidane is an important factor in French football history." pic.twitter.com/mm1t6pHldZ — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) December 20, 2019

Ashley Young eager to take on Watford FC amidst Christmas festivities

“We’re going into the busy Christmas period now when it’s game after game and it’s just about winning and getting points on the board.”@Youngy18 looks ahead to #WATMUN 🔴#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 20, 2019

