Mino Raiola Urges Manchester United To Change With Time By Appointing Director Of Football

Football News

Football super agent Mino Raiola urges Manchester United management to elect a Director of Football ahead of the start of the 2020 Premier League season.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mino Raiola

Premier League giants Manchester United have been inconsistent with their displays in England and across Europe. The Red Devils will be eager to impress as they take on Watford in the Premier League on Matchday 18. However, ahead of the upcoming busy Christmas Schedule, 'super agent' Mino Raiola has urged the Manchester United management to consider the possibility of hiring a Director of Football.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer offers injury update on Diogo Dalot and Paul Pogba 

Mino Raiola urges Manchester United to appoint a Director of Football

Mino Raiola, who is the agent of the likes of Paul Pogba and Erling Braut Haaland, has asked the Manchester United management to bring in a Director of Football to act as a mediator between the squad players and the management. Raiola opined that Manchester United needs a 'specialist, a sports director, someone between the team, the coach and the owners, someone who can bridge the sides. Today you need that specialist because the coach has no time to manage scouts and other tasks and I feel that is lacking at Manchester United.'

Mino Raiola on the transfer speculation surrounding Paul Pogba

Ashley Young eager to take on Watford FC amidst Christmas festivities

Published:
COMMENT
