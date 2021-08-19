Manchester United Legend Denis Law Diagnosed With Alzheimer’s And Vascular Dementia

Manchester United legend Denis Law has confirmed that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. The striker issued a statement on Manchester United’s website revealing his condition. Law is one of the finest ever attackers to ever play for Manchester United and also has a Ballon d’Or to his name, which he won in 1964. The Scot is United’s third-highest goal-scorer ever, with 237 goals to his name in 404 matches, only behind the likes of Wayne Rooney and Bobby Charlton.

His exceptional performances for the club earned him the title of “The King” from his supporters. The veteran also featured in 55 games for Scotland, where he laid his hands on four championship titles. Law stated the journey forward will be hard, difficult, unpleasant, and constantly changing. The former striker confirmed that he is suffering from mixed dementia and wanted to be open about it. He also claimed that the situation worsened due to the isolation caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

“I’m at the point where I feel I want to be open about my condition. I’ve been diagnosed with ‘mixed dementia’, which is more than one type of dementia, in my case… Alzheimer’s and vascular dementia. This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone and the long periods of isolation have certainly not helped,” said Law.

Denis Law says the situation is beyond his control

Law termed the condition as terrible and that he has seen several people suffer from it. He also stated that his family will have a difficult time dealing with the situation.

“You hope that it won’t happen to you, even make jokes about it whilst ignoring the early signs because you don’t want it to be true. You get angry, frustrated, confused, and then worried, worried for your family, as they will be the ones dealing with it. However, the time has come to tackle this head-on, excuse the pun,” added Law.

Law went on to say that the issue is beyond his control and that it is distressing him. He also admitted that he recognizes his deteriorating brain and how his memory evades him sometimes.

Image credit: United.ES Instagram