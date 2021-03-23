Manchester United News: Fred Hits Back After Being Racially Abused On Social Media

Manchester United star Fred has been the next victim of racist abuse on Instagram in recent Manchester United news as the Brazilian midfielder received hateful messages on his social media accounts on Sunday. The racist messages and hate for the 28-year-old started flocking in on Fred Twitter and other social media accounts after Manchester United was knocked out of the FA Cup quarter-finals by Leicester City.

Fred, who start off the match as a part of United's midfield had a game to forget as the Brazil midfielder made a misplaced backpass towards Dean Henderson which fell short as Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho took complete advantage of the opportunity and scored the opening goal for Foxes in the first half of the match. With an instant strike by United, the Red Devils look to make a solid comeback but Leicester City kept their defensive discipline intact and ended up winning the match with a 3-1 scoreline.

Fred racist comments: Brazilian receives hate messages after Leicester Clash

Following the loss to Leicester City, a certain group of fans turned towards the Instagram posts of the Man Utd midfielder and went on to post hateful racist messages on the same. The 28-year old received multiple comments on his Instagram as the Brazilian was targeted by a certain group of fans who went on abuse the player with racist comments on social media Fred was targetted by trolls, racially abused by fans who shared including monkey emojis on his social media account.

After, the incident, The Brazilian has taken to Twitter and shared his thoughts of having a no-tolerance policy for social media comments that are filled with hate and racism. The 28-year-old midfielder went not to share how people cannot continue feeding into that culture and will have to fight it. Sharing his message across what a strong intent of Enough is enough, goes on to share how fans need to be better than that.

Social media comments filled with hate and, above all, racism: we cannot feed that culture. We cannot aceppt it. We have to fight it always. We are bigger and better than that. Enough! pic.twitter.com/bR2ibDms6k — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) March 22, 2021



Just like Fred, Many football stars have recently been the victim of social media hate and been at the receiving end of racial abuses from fans online. Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe alongside other Manchester United like Anthony Martial have also been subjected to racial abuse. Alongside the Brazil international, players from the Manchester United Women football team have also been subjected to hateful messages with midfielder Lauren James who is the sister of Chelsea right-back Reece James also being at the receiving end of such hateful messages.

With Premier League No Room For Racism and Manchester United's zero-tolerance policy against racism, The FA is expected to condemn and punish the people responsible for such acts. The Football Association has demanded social media companies to put harsher punishments in place towards people who abuse footballers online by writing a letter them demanding action on the same.