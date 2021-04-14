Manchester United Next Season Kits See Major Change Coming From Adidas, No Trefoil Logo

Adidas football is expected to bring in major changes in the new Man Utd new kit as fans await news on Manchester United's kits for the upcoming season. The Red Devils will also have a new principal shirt sponsor as their deal with Chevrolet nears its end after seven years with TeamViewer being announced as the new principal sponsor of the Manchester outfit.

Manchester United home kit 2021/22 season leaked

Manchester United shirt sponsors TeamViewer have created a certain buzz and excitement amongst the fans as they continue to speculate the design of the team's new jersey for the upcoming season. Earlier, news of the Manchester United home kit caught the eye of fans, but the reported images of the away jersey have stolen the limelight.

The new #mufc 21-22 away kit will feature the Adidas Trefoil Logo becoming the first major football shirt to do so since the early 1990s.

[@Footy_Headlines] pic.twitter.com/BXAaFRFZMf — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 17, 2021

Man Utd new kit creates excitement amongst fans

The new away kit of the Red Devils is expected to be inspired by the cub's outfit worn during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign between 1990 and 1992. Manchester United's away jersey is reportedly called 'Cloud White' and is expected to consist of the same colour that fans can currently see on the away shirt of Arsenal.

The Man Utd new kit set to won on away games was also expected to the classic Trefoil branding over the three stripes modern logo. As per reports, Adidas wanted to recreate the Manchester United 1991-93 away kit and had planned to use the 'trefoil' logo for the upcoming season. However, according to the latest reports, the jersey manufacturer has decided against using the 'trefoil' logo and is expected to stick with the new 'three stripes' logo for the upcoming jersey.

What's next for Manchester United?

The Red Devils will be hoping that the new jersey inspired for Sir Alex Ferguson's reign also brings success that the Man United team got back in the day as they continue to struggle for trophies. The Reds of Manchester have failed to lift the coveted league title in the last few years and currently find themselves slotted second in the Premier League.

Trailing league leaders and arch-rivals Manchester City by 11 points, Ole Gunner Solskjaer's men still have a game to go and will be aiming to put pressure on Pep Guardiola's team. However, with less than eight games left in the league and citing Man City's current form, the Blues of Manchester are expected to be the runaway leaders lift the PL title once.

However, the Red Devils are still in contention to win some silverware this season with Manchester United set to take on Spanish side Granada in their upcoming Europa League quarter-finals next. Ole Gunner Solskjaer's men defeated a high flying AC Milan in their previous rounds of the tournament and will be heading into the match brimming with confidence. The Red Devils are deemed favourites to lift the Europa League and will be eager to end their ongoing campaign on a high.