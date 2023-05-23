Manchester United Ready To Sanction World-record Signing That Would Make Fans Go Crazy

Manchester United have had an encouraging campaign so far as Erik ten Hag has managed to propel the side upwards following a pretty underwhelming season last time. They already added the Carabao Cup to their tally and will have a chance to lift their second trophy when they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final on 3rd June at Wembley Stadium.

If reports are to be believed, Manchester United have emerged as one of the suitors for Paris Saint Germain forward Neymar. The Brazilian was already ruled out of the remainder of the season as he underwent ankle surgery and has been recuperating on the sidelines.

Former FC Barcelona forward linked with Manchester United

United are expected to go all out in the summer transfer window as Ten Hag will continue to build his side from scratch. The likes of Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen have helped United to restore their glory to some extent and the Dutch manager will dig deep in the transfer market in a bid to bridge their gap with Manchester City.

Neymar's potential cannot be doubted but the player has suffered from perennial injury problems in the last few seasons which has had a massive impact on his growth. The former FC Barcelona star has continued to chip in with valuable contributions as he came up with 24 goal contributions in the Ligue 1 this season.

PSG seem to have changed their approach to the transfer window reportedly as they will not go after big names and instead will try to bring in quality players under their folds. Neymar's massive wage could be a hindrance on their path and they will listen to offers for the Brazilian international.

PSG splashed a whopping €222 million to acquire the service of the 31-year-old back in 2017 and it has remained as the most expensive transfer to date. Adapting to the difficulties of the Premier League could be a huge ask for the forward should he arrive at Old Trafford as the English top tier is regarded as the best league in the world.

United are in dire need of a forward and it remains to be seen whether Neymar is the solution to not.