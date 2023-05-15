'They Amaze Me': Neymar Jr. Picks Up His Favourite Premier League Clubs

Neymar has ignited fresh rumours regarding his future as he has named four Premier League clubs he would like to be a part of. The Brazilian forward has been the subject of severe transfer rumours as persistent injury issues have hurt his ambitions. The player was ruled out for the remainder of the season as he underwent ankle surgery and is currently recuperating from it.

Neymar had always maintained the stance that he preferred to stay at Parc des Princess to honour his contract but as per Le Parisien, the forward is now contemplating his future and could look for a move away from the club. Premier League has been mooted as a preferred destination as Brazilian players have successfully plied their trades on English soil over the yars.

Neymar named his preferred Premier League clubs as he is gunning for departure

PSG thrashed a record-breaking deal with Barcelona when they paid an eyewatering £200 million to acquire the service of the 31-year-old back in 2017. He does have the ability and potential to change the course of the game on his own and this will be his last chance to grab a lucrative deal before he enters the twilight of his career. Incidentally, according to some reports, the player was in Spain as he joined Barcelona's La Liga title celebration.

However, Neymar now might have provided a subtle hint about his future move as he named four Premier League clubs as his potential destination.

“The Premier League is a championship that amazes me.

“I like the playing style and the teams. And who knows? Someday, I would like to play [in] it, yes. I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool."

United do have a host of wingers under their folds with the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho while Liverpool also brought in Cody Gakpo to fulfil their desire. Chelsea splashed millions as they paid big money to bring in Joao Felix and Mykhaylo Mudryk and it remains to be seen if they want to dig deep into their pockets. Mikel Arteta's project at Arsenal has largely been based on young players so a move for the 31-year-old would unlikely be suitable for them.