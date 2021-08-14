Manchester United Reveal Raphael Varane At Old Trafford Ahead Of PL Opening Fixture

Manchester United have finally confirmed the signing of Raphael Varane after confirming that they had reached a deal "in principle" for his transfer on July 27 however everyone was waiting for more details on his singing. United have signed the World Cup-winning centre-back on a four-year deal keeping him at the club till June 2025.

Varane was revealed at Old Trafford just prior to the kick-off against Leeds United in their first match of the new Premier League season. He walked out of the tunnel to an electric atmosphere and huge applause as he held up his new Manchester United jersey with the kit number 19.

Now THAT is an Old Trafford welcome 🤩#MUFC @RaphaelVarane — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2021

According to The Guardian, talks have been held over the last few weeks and the €50 million (£42.7 million) fee has been agreed upon.

Manchester United are at this moment a goal to the good against Leeds (1-0) having played the first half, in their opening fixture of the Premier League courtesy of Bruno Fernandes.

Varane's legacy at the Bernabeu

The star defender spent 10 years with the Los Blancos where he joined as a teenager and went on to make 360 appearances for them. He managed to win 18 titles while playing for them including four Champions League, four Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, three La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, and three Spanish Super Cups. He also managed to score 17 goals and provide seven assists while donning the famous all-white kit.

He also played a crucial role in France's 2018 World Cup win.

Varane wants to win more titles

Varane will now take his champions pedigree to the Red Devils and hope to earn them some much-needed silverware as he said in his first interview with the club that he wants to win even more trophies.

Raphaël Varane was quoted by manutd.com as saying, “Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down."

“There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies. Having spoken to the manager I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level. I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club’s illustrious history," he added.

Ole hopes Varane's 'top-level attributes' will 'rub-off' on the younger players

United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also had words of praise for the French centre-half saying that he is excited to see him and that he has secured his place as one of the best defenders in the world over the past 10 years.

"I’m absolutely delighted that we have managed to secure one of the best defenders in the world over the last 10 years. Raphaël is a proven winner who we have tracked over a long period of time and we know just how much of a dedicated professional he is," said Ole.

“We have a great depth of international defenders and he will add his immense skill set and leadership to that group. He is a unique defender with a rare combination of top-level attributes that I know will rub off on our younger players. He has won everything there is to win but I know that he is still determined to succeed, I can’t wait to welcome him into the squad," he added.

