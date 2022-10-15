Manchester United Star Mason Greenwood Arrested On Suspicion Of Bail Breach: Report

In the latest development, star Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been allegedly arrested on Saturday following suspicion of a bail breach. The 21-year-old was first arrested in January following reports of alleged rape and assault of a young woman. Those reports emerged after some shocking images and videos were posted online.

Mason Greenwood arrested on suspicion of bail breach

According to the BBC, Mason Greenwood was arrested on October 15 at his home in Bowdon, Greater Manchester. Following the arrest, the Greater Manchester Police released a statement which read, "We are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made. Enquiries are ongoing at this time," a force representative added. The BBC and several other UK media houses believe that the arrested individual is none other than Greenwood.

Within a few hours of the allegations against Greenwood surfacing online in January, the 21-year-old was suspended from playing or training by Manchester United. A statement released from the club read, "Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with or play for, the club until further notice."

The investigation also led Nike to not only suspend but also terminate their sponsorship deal with the star English forward. Nike's statement read, "We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation. Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete."

The effects of these shocking allegations for Greenwood just did not end there as Electronic Arts also removed the England international from their active squads' list on their FIFA 22 game. The player was deleted from FIFA's Ultimate Team packs and the Ultimate Draft.