Manchester United suffer huge blow ahead of Sevilla clash, Marcus Rashford ruled out

Manchester United have been dealt a severe blow as Marcus Rashford has been ruled out of their Europa League quarterfinal against Sevilla. The English international hobbled out against Everton in the Premier League and now faces an uncertain tenure on the sidelines. It remains to be seen how the Red Devils cope without his absence as he has been the main source of goals for the club this season.

Marcus Rashford set to be on the sidelines for a prolonged period

A statement from Manchester United read: "Marcus Rashford will be unavailable for Thursday’s UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla because of a muscle injury.

"The forward was withdrawn in the 80th minute of Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford and immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment. Subsequent assessment of the injury suggested that Marcus will be unavailable for a few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.





"The England international’s absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season, with 28 goals in all competitions. But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season."

Earlier Erik ten Hag emphasised the importance of the other players scoring goals in his absence. “We have many more players across the squad who can score.

"I think we have players like Bruno, like Jadon Sancho, like Anthony Martial, like Scott McTominay, like Antony. "We have enough players with the capabilities to score goals, definitely.”