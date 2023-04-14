Europa League: Manchester United Could Face Sevilla In Second Leg Without Five Top Players

Manchester United returned with a 2-2 draw against Sevilla in the Leg 1 match of the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 quarter-final on Thursday night. While United looked certain to pick a 2-0 victory at Old Trafford, own goals by Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire hampered the chance to gain a 2-0 advantage on aggregate. At the same time, United were also concerned about two big players joining their long list of injuries.

In the second half of the Europa League match, the Red Devils lost Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez to injuries. While the nature of Varane’s injury remains uncertain, Martinez is feared to have suffered an Achilles injury. Unfortunately, this suggests that United might not have the services of five of their star players for the Europa League quarter-final Leg 2 match against Sevilla.

ALSO READ | 'The Worst Manchester United Signing Ever': Harry Maguire Brutally Trolled For Own Goal

Five top stars out of Manchester United’s squad?

United’s star striker Marcus Rashford suffered an injury during the Premier League match against Everton last week and is set to miss several games. "The England international’s absence is a disappointment given his red-hot form this season, with 28 goals in all competitions. But there will also be relief about the prospect of his return for important games in the final weeks of the season,” said Manchester United in a statement on Rashford’s injury on Thursday.

Meanwhile, ahead of their next Premier League game against Nottingham Forest, head coach Erik ten Hag spoke to the reporters on Friday and shed light on the situation related to player injuries. Having already confirmed that Martinez and Varane won't play this weekend, Ten Hag said he can’t provide any update about their injuries. “It is not even 24 hours so I don't have complete diagnosis, so I can't tell in this moment,” said the manager.

ALSO READ | Manchester United Suffer Huge Blow Ahead Of Sevilla Clash, Marcus Rashford Ruled Out

However, the coach hinted that Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw might return to the squad for the Nottingham Forest clash and might be in contention to feature in next week’s Europa League clash in Spain. "For Sunday? Yeah, [there] could be, but we have to see. We have now two sessions to go of training, so I don't know by now, but it can be that Scott and Luke return in the squad, but [I'm] not sure,” Ten Hag added.