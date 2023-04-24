Manchester United Take The Initial Steps To Bring In Harry Kane In Summer: Reports

Manchester United are pondering an audacious swoop for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in the summer, according to reports. A vociferous transfer window is waiting in the wings for the Red Devils who have done pretty well this season following an initial few jolts. Erik ten Hag's side defeated Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday to secure their second cup final appearance this season.

Kane's current deal is scheduled to expire in 2024 but given the current scenario, the 29-year-old is unlikely to extend his contract beyond the next season. As per the Telegraph, United want to understand Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's stance on Kane's imminent future.

Manchester United to approach Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane: Reports

Levy is known to be a staunch negotiator when it comes to transfer dealings he would demand a fortune to part ways with his most prized assets. The North Londoners lost 6-1 to Newcastle United in the Premier League and are six points adrift of United who they are facing next in the top flight.

If reports are to be believed it would take at least £100 million for any Premier League outfit to secure his service and United are likely to have that budget to fund the move. The takeover saga wouldn't put any kind of interference in the transfer business and a Champions League spot would further enhance their chance of landing the English international.

Back in 2022, Pep Guardiola revealed that Spurs had rejected four attempts from Manchester City in the summer of 2021. ‘Now you can say, “Harry Kane didn’t come and everything is going well” but at the time I didn’t know it.

"When that happens two, three, four times, it’s over.

"After that we saw the squad and we were not sure. We then lost at Spurs and against Leicester in the Community Shield.

"I never was disappointed in what the club cannot do in the transfer market. I’ve never created a fire here. When we have some talks and we cannot agree, we do it internally."

United will bring in at least a centre-forward following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and It remains to be seen how things pan out in summer as it is going to be an intriguing transfer window for the Premier League giants.