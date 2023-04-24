King Cup: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight For Al Nassr Vs Al-Wehda? Here's An Update

Al Nassr are set to face Al Wehda in the King Cup semifinal at the KSU Stadium on Monday. All eyes will be glued on Cristiano Ronaldo who is expected to play his part in what appears to be a crucial game. The 38-year-old has been in great shape and has been involved in 13 matches in all competitions.

AL Nassr already got rid of Rudi Garcia following a string of disappointing performances and U19 coach, Dinko Jelicic has been handed a temporary charge for the time being. On the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Al Hilal, the Saudi Arabian outfit cannot really take things for granted with their chances of lifting the Saudi Pro League title looking very slim at this moment.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight for Al Nassr?

Ronaldo has kept his spot intact on the team and should lead the lineup when his side faces Al Wehda in the King Cup Semifinal. The former Manchester United forward has 11 goals and two assists in his name since his arrival in Saudi Arabia and would try to extend his scoring streak.

It remains to be seen which formation does Dinko Jelicic favour but Ronaldo's presence is almost a certainty. Keeping in mind Ronaldo's four-goal haul against Al Wehda the manager should prioritise his selection on the team sheet.

Al Nassr predicted XI against Al Wehda

Nawaf Al-Aqeedi, Sultan Al Ghanam, Al-Amri, Alvaro Gonzalez, Ghislain Konan, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Luis Gustavo, Ghareeb, Talisca, Yahya, Cristiano Ronaldo.

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Wehda match begin?

The King Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr vs Al Wehda will begin at 11:30 PM IST on Monday.

How to watch the live telecast of Al Nassr vs Al Wehda, a King Cup semifinal match in India?

The King Cup semifinal match between Al Nassr and Al Wehda will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network across India. The match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

How can we watch Al Nassr vs Al Wehda live streaming in India?

The King Cup match between Al Nassr and Al Wehda can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website and also on the Shahid app in India.