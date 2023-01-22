Manchester United To Face Table Toppers Arsenal: When And Where To Watch In India, UK, US?

Manchester United are all set to take on the league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, looking to extend their current unbeaten run to 11 matches. Erik Ten Hag’s side remains the only team to get the better of Arsenal in the Premier League this season, winning the reverse fixture 3-1 in September. Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League points table with 15 wins in 18 games. United are placed fourth with 10 wins in 20 matches.

What time will Arsenal vs Manchester United begin?

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United is scheduled to begin at 10:00 pm on Sunday, January 22.

Where will Arsenal vs Manchester United take place?

The Premier League contest between Arsenal and Manchester United will be held at the Emirates Stadium, the home of the Gunners.

How to watch English Premier League live in India?

The live broadcast of the English Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be shown on Star Sports Network. The match will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 3 TV channels. The live streaming of the game will also be available in the country. People can visit JioTV or Disney+ Hotstar to watch the match in India.

How to watch English Premier League live in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, the live broadcast of the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. The live streaming will be available on the Sky Go app and website.

How to watch English Premier League live in the US?

In the United States, the live broadcast of the match will be shown on NBC and Telemundo. The live streaming will be available on fuboTV, Peacock, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Predicted XIs

Arsenal predicted starting lineup: Aaron Ramsdale; Ben White, William Saliba, Martinelli, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli; Eddie Nketiah.

Manchester United predicted starting lineup: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw; Christian Eriksen, Fred; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Wout Weghorst.

Image: AP

