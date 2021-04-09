Manchester United Transfer News: Declan Rice Emerges As No.1 Target, Lingard Swap Mooted

West Ham United star Declan Rice has emerged as the prime contender for Manchester United as they look to sign a defensive midfielder in the summer. The Red Devils are in dire need of an upgrade in the middle of the park and a proper disruptor like Rice could suit Solskjaer's tactical plans. While signing the England international would require "Bank of England money", Jesse Lingard's initial success could help the Red Devils conjure a swap deal. Here is more on the latest Manchester United transfer news -

Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils could offer Lingard in Declan Rice transfer

Declan Rice has developed into one of the finest defensive midfielders in the Premier League and Manchester United have earmarked him as their No.1 priority this summer. Solskjaer has resorted to a combination of Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield in the absence of a towering No.6, and a potential Declan Rice Manchester United deal should sit well with the likes of Paul Poga and Donny van de Beek from a tactics perspective. On the transfer market front, however, the deal is easier said than done with David Moyes keen on holding onto most of his squad, which has made a surprise challenge for Champions League football.

Solskjær holds a keen interest in Declan Rice, and the prospect of using Jesse Lingard as a makeweight in attempts to sign him from West Ham is expected to be explored #mulive [@RoshaneSport, @lauriewhitwell] — utdreport (@utdreport) April 8, 2021

Jesse Lingard transfer on the cards for Declan Rice Manchester United move?

The 22-year-old is likely to take a huge chunk out of Man United's summer budget, and new director of football John Murtough could explore a deal using Jesse Lingard as a makeweight. The England international has six goals and three assists in eight PL games for The Hammers, offering positional variety and dynamism to Moyes' attack. West Ham tried to get a Jesse Lingard transfer in January but had to settle for a loan in the end, and his performances will only increase Man United's bargaining position while negotiating a Declan Rice transfer.

The Athletic reports that the West Ham star has discussed a prospect of moving to Old Trafford while on international duty, with the Man United squad boasting of influential England internationals in Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford. West Ham previously insisted that the DeClan Rice price is over £100 million for them to let the 22-year-old leave the club and that situation is unlikely to change if the Hammers make it to Europe with seems very likely despite Rice's injury. The midfielder has torn ligaments in his knee but expects to make an earlier recovery to be fit for the European Championships in the summer. Meanwhile, West Ham are currently fourth in the Premier League, a point ahead of Chelsea.

(Image Courtesy: England Instagram)