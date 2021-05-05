Manchester United Transfer News Today: Glazers Plot £90MILLION Harry Kane Bid

In Manchester United transfer news today, the Red Devils' owners are reported to sanction a move for Harry Kane with Man Utd fans demanding the signing of a world-class striker to lay to rest any further protests. Earlier, fans had shocked football followers on Sunday as the Red Devils supporters carried out protests at Old Trafford against the Glazer family which led to United’s match against Liverpool being postponed.

Avram Glazer once again refuses to speak when asked about #mufc and the fans #mulive [sky] pic.twitter.com/Zt5xicaE5R — utdreport (@utdreport) May 4, 2021

Harry Kane Manchester United: Spurs captain to make Old Trafford switch?

A large group of Manchester United supporters gathered at the Old Trafford Stadium where they protested against the Glazer family by displaying various banners amidst flares and chants. Fans also broke into the stadium and were seen walking across the pitch just hours before the Liverpool clash as chants of "We want Glazers out" echoed across the stadium. Despite such shocking protests against the Red Devils owners, the Glazer family has shown no intention of selling the club and is rather determined to gain back the trust of the fans once again.

The Glazers are reportedly ready to sanction a £90m Manchester United bid for Harry Kane as they desperately attempt to quash fan fury. — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) May 5, 2021

According to Manchester United transfer news today, the Red Devils' ownership is reported to splash money in the upcoming transfer market with the 13-time Premier League winners expected to make a move for Harry Kane. The 27-year-old English striker is also rumoured to be interested in making the switch as the Harry Kane transfer update reports that the Tottenham captain could make a move away from the London outfit in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Will Harry Kane Leave Tottenham?

The England striker has been visibly frustrated with the club's lack of inability to win trophies and lack of ambition around signing star players in the transfer market. He was quoted during his speech at the London Football Awards where the attacker mentioned how his goal as a player right now is to win team trophies. The recent loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final added fuel to the fire as rumours of Harry Kane Manchester United have stirred up in recent times.

It is being reported that the London outfit desperately wants to keep hold of one of its most prized assets and does not want to sell him to a direct Premier League rival. However, if the Spurs captain has made up his mind and expressed his desire to leave, Tottenham are expected to let the striker go.

However, club chairman Daniel Levy is expected to demand around £150m as Harry Kane price from potential suitors which could act as a hindrance for Man United and other clubs who are still recovering from the financial losses they suffered due to the ongoing pandemic.