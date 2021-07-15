Last Updated:

Manchester United Unveil New Kit For 2021-22 Season, Fans Ask 'where Is Jadon Sancho?'

With the 2021/22 Premier League season set to begin in less than a month's time, it is time for the unveiling of next season's club kits.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Manchester United

Image Credits: ManUtd/Twitter, manutd.com


Manchester United new home kit details

Manchester United's new home kit marks some of the team's most memorable moments as it takes inspiration from the home kits of the 1960s. It was a time when the fans cheered on legends such as George Best, Sir Bobby Charlton and Denis Law, to name a few. The 21/22 home kit celebrates the achievement of those who came before the current side and led Manchester United to some of the greatest triumphs in history.

TeamViewer's name appears beneath the Adidas logo and the iconic Manchester United crest to make this home kit feel like a classic and give a heritage feel. Additionally, the 21/22 Manchester United home kit features highlight the club's core values, with the words "youth, courage and success" appearing inside the inner collar. "Youth, courage and success" are the three pillars of Manchester United's motto that has helped the club achieve more than a century of triumphs.

How to buy Manchester United's new home kit?

For fans wondering how to buy Manchester United's new home kit can do so on store.manutd.com, the official website for Manchester United's fan products. The new Manchester United home kit costs £64.95 or approximately $90. On the same website, fans can also have a look at a number of jerseys from the previous years. One can see Manchester United's new home kit in the image below.

Fans give mixed response to Manchester United's new team kit

While some Manchester United fans heaped praise for the team's new kit, there were several who were quick to mention that the team had more important things to focus on. Several fans wanted the Red Devils to announce the signing of Jadon Sancho while some others were interested in their side completing more transfers.

Manchester United pre-season fixtures

Derby County v Manchester United

Pride Park

Sunday 18 July KO: 5:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time)

QPR v Manchester United

Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium 

Saturday 24 July KO: 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time)

 

Manchester United v Brentford 

Old Trafford

Thursday 29 July KO: 12:30 AM IST (8:00 PM local time on Wednesday 28 July)

 

Manchester United v Everton

Old Trafford

Saturday 7 August KO: 9:30 PM IST (5:00 PM local time)

