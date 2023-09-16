Manchester United Vs Brighton LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL 2023 In India, UK, & USA?

Manchester United is gearing up to capitalize on their home advantage as they face off against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford this Saturday. In their previous home matches this season, Manchester United secured victories, but neither of their wins were particularly dominant performances. On the other hand, Brighton has had an impressive start to the current season, with the exception of a 3-1 defeat to West Ham United on August 26.

3 things you need to know

Brighton are currently ranked 6th in the Premier League's points table

Manchester United are ranked 11th with 2 wins in 4 matches

Both teams will look to win tonight's game to improve their standing

Also Read: Manchester United Look To Forget Off-field Issues. Milan Derby On Serie A Return

Where will the Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2023 match be played?

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton is slated to be played at the Old Trafford football stadium, the home ground of the Red Devils

When will the Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2023 match be played?

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST on September 16, Saturday

Also Read: 'They Have Had A Tough Time': Ashley Westwood On Manchester United's Future In UCL

How to watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2023 match in India?

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton will be live telecast on Star Sports Network

How to watch the live streaming of Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website

How to watch Manchester United vs Brighton Premier League 2023 match in the UK?

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton will be live telecast on Sky Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming on Sky Go app. The match will start at 03:00 PM in the UK

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal Premier League 2023 match in the USA?

The English Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton will be live telecast on NBC, while the live streaming will be available on NBCSports.com. The match will start at 10:00 AM in the USA

Image: AP