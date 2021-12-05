Manchester United Vs Crystal Palace Live Stream: How To Watch EPL Live In India, UK & USA?

In a fascinating clash, Manchester United will take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, December 5, at Old Trafford in Manchester. This will be United's new manager, Ralf Rangnick's first game in charge and he will definitely be hoping to collect all three points and start with a win. As for Palace, they will be hoping to overturn their two-game losing streak and move up the Premier League table as a win can take them from 11th to 9th in the table.

Take a look at the live stream details, how to watch the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace English Premier League match live in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country, specifically for the English commentary, you may tune in to Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and for Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 3 respectively.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream in India

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live stream can also be viewed using the live stream option on the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League. The match is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, December 5, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match can tune in to NBC Sports Network. The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on fuboTV. The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) on Sunday, December 5, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match in the UK and Ireland?

The football fans that want to watch the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Premier League match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM British Standard Time (BST) on Sunday, December 5, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Image: Premierleague.com