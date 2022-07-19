Manchester United have made a good start to their pre-season preparations under new manager Erik ten Hag with two consecutive victories over Liverpool and Melbourne Victory. While they recorded a 4-0 win over Liverpool at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Manchester United contined their dominance with a 4-1 win over Melbourne Victory in their next match. Now United will look to continue their good form against Premier League team Crystal Palace. Before the big clash, let's take a look at where to catch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live streaming and other online details.

Where is the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace pre-season friendly match being played?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace pre-season friendly match will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

When will the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace pre-season friendly match begin?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace pre-season friendly match is scheduled to begin at 3:40 PM IST on Tuesday, 19th July.

How to watch the live telecast of the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match in India?

For Manchester United fans in India, the match will not be televised in the country. However, if you are still wondering about how to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace online, then the match is available on Manchester United’s Official App MUTV and Crystal Palace's official app PalaceTV+.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live streaming: Where to watch the match in UK

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace pre-season friendly match can be watched on the MUTV/PalaceTV+ and will begin at 11.10 AM BST.

How to watch the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace match in Australia and US?

In Australia and US, the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace club-friendly match can only be watched on the MUTV/PalaceTV+ apps. In Australia, match will be available on Channel 10 as well. The match will start at 6:10 AM in the United States and 10:10 PM in Australia.

Manchester United squad for their preseason tour-

Goalkeepers: David de Gea, Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, Matej Kovar

Defenders: Eric Bailly, Ethan Laird, Axel Tuanzebe, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ethan Laird, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia

Midfielders: Amad Diallo, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Hannibal Mejbri, Facundo Pellistri, Charlie Savage, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, James Garner, Zidane Iqbal

Forwards: Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga, Alejandro Garnacho, Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial