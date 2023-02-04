Man Utd Vs Crystal Palace: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India, US & UK

Manchester United and Crystal Palace will square tonight at the Old Trafford. Having recovered from the shaky start, the Red Devils have picked up the rhythm and are expected to gather all three points against Crystal Palace, who are reeling at the 12th position in the league table. The previous encounter between the two ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Going through their season's best trail, Manchester United's 8 games without a loss run was broken by Arsenal on matchday 20. United would look to bounce back from the crushing heartbreaking loss against the Gunners. Crystal Palace on the other hand are coming are still seeking their first one of 2023, and what could be a better occasion than to end the win drought against Manchester United.

Where will be the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, EPL match held?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 match will be held at the Old Trafford Stadium.

When will the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, EPL 2022-23 match begin?

The Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 match is scheduled to begin at 9.30 am ET (USA), 2.30 pm GMT (UK), and 8.00 pm IST.

How to watch live streaming of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in India?

The live streaming of the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 match will be available on Disney+Hotstar in India.

How to watch the live telecast of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in India?

The live telecast of the Manchester United vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2022-23 match will be available on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD.

How to watch live streaming of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in USA?

Soccer fans in the USA can watch the live telecast of the Manchester Derby on NBC Sports, USA Network, Universo. At the same time, the live streaming will be available on fuboTV and NBC app.

How to watch live streaming of Manchester United vs Crystal Palace in UK?

Football fans in the UK can watch the live telecast of the match on BT Sport 1, and BT Sport Ultimate. Meanwhile, fans in UK can watch the live streaming on BT Sport app and website.

