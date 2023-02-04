On Mason Greenwood's Future, Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Has Only This To Say

Erik ten Hag refused to comment on Mason Greenwood's imminent future as charges against the player were dropped due to the withdrawal of key witnesses. The youngster has been suspended by Manchester United since the the 21-year-old faced charges of attempted rape and a few other counts in January 2022.

Mason Greenwood was expected to be the flagbearer of Manchester United's forward contingent but his career took a sharp nosedive after the alleged incident. The versatile forward can be deployed across the front three it was his knack for scoring goals that made him a budding star at Old Trafford pretty quickly.

Since Erik ten Hag took over the reins, the Dutch manager has lined up a thick layer of influence at the club and Cristiano Ronaldo's departure could be a living example of that. The Portuguese's fiery interview with Piers Morgan proved to be the final nail in the coffin as he had to reach an amicable settlement with the Red Devils in the middle of the season.

On being asked about the current state of Greenwood, the manager clearly said he will not be commenting on the subject. "In this moment, I can't give comment about the process. I can't say anything about it. I refer to the statement of the club and at this moment I can't add anything."

"We have always to focus on the game, no matter what. It is our job."

Manchester United earlier stated that it will not make any further comments and will follow the due processes before making any commitment.

"Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

Greenwood's current contract runs until 2025 and the club has the option to extend it by a year further. He currently earns £4m per season.