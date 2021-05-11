Manchester United Vs Leicester City: Prediction, Team News And EPL Preview

Manchester United are hoping to delay Manchester City's title aspirations as they host Leicester City to kick off matchday 36 of the Premier League 2020/21 season. The match will kick off on Tuesday, May 11 at 10:30 PM IST at Old Trafford, Manchester. Here's a look where to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City stream, team news and our Manchester United vs Leicester City prediction for the same.

Manchester United vs Leicester City prediction and preview

Manchester United are assured of a top-four finish this season and will look to delay Man City's title party with a win at home against Leicester City. The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games and have clinched three points in six of their last seven games. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side registered yet another trademark comeback win against Aston Villa this weekend, with Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavani getting on the scoresheet. Man United will however be concerned with the fitness of their players, especially with Liverpool set to visit 48 hours after the Leicester City game.

The Foxes meanwhile are in real danger of losing out on Champions League qualification again, as they head into the final leg of their campaign. Leicester suffered their third defeat in six matches as the ghosts o the 2019/20 season resurfaced, but all is not lost for Brendan Rodgers side who still have their destiny in their own hands. The Foxes hold a five-point advantage over West Ham, but Liverpool could cut down the gap to four if they win their game in hand. A win against Man United is imperative for their chances, but Solskjaer's side will be favourites at home.

Manchester United vs Leicester City team news

Harry Maguire will miss out against his old team as the Man United joins Phil Jones, Daniel James and Anthony Martial on the sidelines with an ankle injury. Solskjaer is likely to rotate his side heavily, meaning Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw could be afforded some rest on Tuesday. Cavani, who signed a new contract, is likely to start having come off the bench against Aston Villa. Leicester City are without the services of Jonny Evans, James Justin, Wes Morgan and Harvey Barnes as they make it to Old Trafford. James Maddison and Ricardo Periera are back from their injury problems and are expected to feature despite the FA Cup final on the horizon.

Manchester United vs Leicester City team news: Predicted XIs

Manchester United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Van de Beek, McTominay; Mata, Pogba, Greenwood; Cavani

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Amartey, Soyuncu, Fofana; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

Where to watch Manchester United vs Leicester City stream?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select. The Manchester United vs Leicester City stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. The game kicks off at 10:30 PM IST on Tuesday, May 11.

(Image Courtesy: Man United, Leicester Twitter)