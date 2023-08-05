Manchester United Vs Lens Live Streaming: How To Watch Club Friendly In India, US & UK?

Quick links:
Sancho in action for Manchester United (Image:AP)
Manchester United begins the last phase of their preseason schedule against RC Lens of France. Erik ten Hag's side will play 2 games in 2 days this weekend, beginning with a match against the Ligue 1 club at Old Trafford on Saturday and ending with a match against Spanish giants Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.
Here is everything you need to know about the Manchester United vs Lens match:
The match between Lens and Manchester United will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester.
India- July 23, 2023, at 5:15 PM (IST)
UK- July 22, 2023, at 12:45 PM (BST)
USA- July 22, 2023, at 7:45 AM (in Washington, DC)
The match between Manchester United and Lens won't be broadcasted in any of the countries.
On MUTV you can watch the international club friendly between Lens and Manchester United live.
Manchester United Possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Rashford, Sancho
Lens Possible XI: Samba; Machado, Medina, Danso, Haidara; Diouf, Fulgini; Cortes, Thomasson, Frankowski; Said