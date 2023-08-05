Manchester United Vs Lens Live Streaming: How To Watch Club Friendly In India, US & UK?

Manchester United begins the last phase of their preseason schedule against RC Lens of France. Erik ten Hag's side will play 2 games in 2 days this weekend, beginning with a match against the Ligue 1 club at Old Trafford on Saturday and ending with a match against Spanish giants Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

3 things you need to know

United has lost the last 3 of its matches in the pre-season friendly

Lens is unbeatable in their last 5 matches so far

United will play in Dublin the next day after their clash with Lens

Here is everything you need to know about the Manchester United vs Lens match:

When and where will the match between Lens and Manchester United occur?

The match between Lens and Manchester United will take place at Old Trafford, Manchester.

India- July 23, 2023, at 5:15 PM (IST)

UK- July 22, 2023, at 12:45 PM (BST)

USA- July 22, 2023, at 7:45 AM (in Washington, DC)

How and where can Indians watch the live broadcast of Manchester United vs Lens?

The match between Manchester United and Lens won't be broadcasted in any of the countries.

Where and how can I watch Manchester United vs Lens live in India?

On MUTV you can watch the international club friendly between Lens and Manchester United live.

Where and how can I watch Manchester United vs Lens live in the UK?

You can watch the international friendly match live on MUTV.

Where and how can I watch Manchester United vs Lens live in the United States?

On MUTV, you can watch the friendly match between Lens and Manchester United live.

What are some of the team news of Manchester United and Lens?

Onana and Mount might make their club debuts at home

Man United is dealing with injury concerns ahead of the season opener

Lens will have new signings on display, including Diouf, Fulgini, and Cortes

Manchester United vs Lens Possible XI

Manchester United Possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Rashford, Sancho

Lens Possible XI: Samba; Machado, Medina, Danso, Haidara; Diouf, Fulgini; Cortes, Thomasson, Frankowski; Said