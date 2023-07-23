'We are missing a striker': Bruno Fernandes makes massive Manchester United admission

Three wins in three pre-season fixtures have put Manchester United on top. Following their encouraging season under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils will be full of confidence going into the fresh season. They have already added Mason Mount and Andre Onana to their fold and a couple of others are expected to arrive at the Old Trafford this summer. United defeated Arsenal 2-0 in a pre-season friendly in New Jersey.

3 things you need to know

Manchester United finished third in the Premier League last season

United lifted the Carabao Cup last season

The Red Devils are aiming for a top-two finish in the English top flight

Bruno Fernandes makes a massive statement on Manchester United's strikeforce

Bruno Fernandes replaced Harry Maguire as the captain ahead of this new season and he wore the armband officially as the Gunners were outclassed in a packed MetLife Stadium. Fernandes was the unannounced captain last season as Maguire had very little role to play in Ten Hag's system.

United's sole priority has been a striker as they struggled for goals last season. Except for Marcus Rashford, no other players managed to pull off their socks and Fernandes insisted the club needs a striker.

"With Wout (Weghorst) gone, we are missing a striker. Anthony is still not fit so we have only one player for the striker position. The club knows and the manager knows we need more people in that position. Manchester United has to fight for everything.

"This club deserves that. The manager liked my discipline and passion and everything I give. The manager chose me because of what I was doing last season and the way he worked with me. I don't see why I should change. You have to be as natural as you can. There are big players in the dressing room and everything I say to them is because I think they can do big things."

Manchester United have been linked with a number of forwards

Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly remained in the pole position as the English outfit has explored options to bring the youngster to the Premier League. Hojlund had a breakthrough season last campaign with Atalanta and it is hoped United would go all out to acquire his service.