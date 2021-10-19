Manchester United Vs Liverpool: Gary Neville, Carragher Pick Combined XI Ahead Of Clash

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville and former Liverpool skipper Jamie Carragher have picked their combined XIs ahead of the high-profile Man Utd vs Liverpool clash. Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have had a strong start to the season and are currently the only team unbeaten in the Premier League. In their last game, they emerged winners against Watford beating them 5-0. The team will now square off against Atletico Madrid before they travel to Old Trafford.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have had a mixed season and currently sit sixth on the points table and come into this fixture behind a 4-2 loss against Leicester City. They now host Atalanta BC in the UEFA Champions League before hosting arch-rivals, Liverpool. Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, both Neville and Carragher picked NINE Liverpool players each and only TWO Manchester United players. However, the duo did not agree on the same two players. Carragher picked Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes in his team while Neville chose Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire.

Eight Liverpool players Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah were common between Gary Neville's XI and Jamie Carragher's XI. Gary Neville chose Roberto Firmino while Carragher preferred Joel Matip in his XI.

'He's been better than Virgil van Dijk this season': Carragher on Matip

When asked to explain why he chose Matip over Maguire, Carragher told Sky Sports: "I actually think Matip has possibly been better than Virgil van Dijk this season. He's a player who goes under the radar because he's not a huge name, he came in on a free transfer, he's been there a long time under Jurgen Klopp and he's had injury problems.

"But every time he plays he's top class, he really is. That partnership with Virgil van Dijk is really good at the minute, it really is. He's played in so many big games, this season he's almost been an ever-present, he's been fantastic." he further added.

Pundits make their pick for Man Utd vs Liverpool clash

Carragher XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Fernandes; Mane, Greenwood, Salah. Neville XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Maguire, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Salah; Firmino, Mane; Ronaldo.

Image: @Twitter/THFCHARRY64