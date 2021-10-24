Manchester United Vs Liverpool: Interesting Stats From Match As Reds Thrash Rivals 5-0

The Manchester United vs Liverpool 2021/22 Premier League game at Old Trafford turned out to be another classic as the Reds thrashed their fiercest rivals 5-0 on enemy territory. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were rattled as they conceded four goals in the first half before conceding another in the second half.

Mohamed Salah scored a fantastic hattrick for the Reds, with Naby Keita and Diogo Jota chipping in with a goal each. After a stunning and almost unbelievable victory for the Reds, here is a look at some interesting stats from the Manchester United vs Liverpool game.

Manchester United vs Liverpool interesting stats

1) Mohamed Salah scored a goal for Liverpool in his tenth consecutive game.

2) Manchester United conceded four goals (home or away) in the first half for the first time in the history of the Premier League era.

3) Liverpool score three or more away goals in their eighth consecutive game in all competitions.

4) Mohamed Salah's hattrick was the third of the week after Mason Mount and Joshua King.

5) Mohamed Salah also became the first opposition player to score a hat-trick at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Liverpool review: Reds thrash Red Devils 5-0

Manchester United's defence was left in shambles as they conceded five goals against arch-rivals Liverpool. Naby Keita opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a simple finish past David de Gea after he was played in by Mohamed Salah. While the first goal was scored on the counter-attack by Liverpool, the second goal summed up United's defensive issues.

There was a terrible miscommunication between Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw as both missed the ball while attempting to clear it. Keita picked up the ball on the edge of the box before laying it off to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who drilled in a low cross. The cross found Diogo Jota at the far post who slid it in.

After the first two goals, it was all about Salah's brilliance in front of the goal. The Egyptian magician scored Liverpool's third after Keita found him with a cross into the box. The 29-year old scored his second just before halftime after he was played in by Jota from the left. That was Liverpool's fourth goal before half-time.

If the scoreline was not bad enough for Manchester United, Liverpool scored a fifth just five minutes after halftime, with Salah at it again. The Reds winger scored his hat-trick by slotting the ball past de Gea into the back of the net after he received a great pass by captain Jordan Henderson. Meanwhile, Paul Pogba was also sent off after a rash sliding challenge on Keita to add to the woes of the Red Devils.