Manchester United Vs Liverpool Live Stream: How To Watch EPL Match In India, US And UK?

Manchester United will host arch-rivals, Liverpool, at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 24 at 9:00 PM IST. Liverpool is the only unbeaten team in the league this season and finds themselves at 3rd place on the points table. Manchester United, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold and currently find itself sixth in the table.



Both teams come into this fixture behind 3-2 wins against their respective Champions League oppositions. Here is how to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming, team news and possible starting line-ups.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Head-to-Head

Manchester United have won just one of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Liverpool drawing six and losing three. But in overalls, Manchester United have the better head-to-head record having won 81 out of 201 matches, against Liverpool's 68.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Team News

Raphael Varane is out owing to injury but Solskjaer is also worried over the fitness of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. The duo sustained minor knocks during their Champions League clash against Atalanta. For Liverpool, Harvey Elliott is a long-term absence while Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out of the clash.

Possible starting line-ups

Manchester United Predicted XI (3-4-3): David De Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah

Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How to watch MUN vs LIV match Live in India and the US?

For fans wondering how to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. The Manchester United vs Liverpool match can also be watched using the live stream on the Disney+ Hotstar or JioTV app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

Meanwhile, fans in the US can watch the MUN vs LIV match live on NBCSN, and can also catch the live stream on the fuboTV app.

Venue: Old Trafford, Stretford, Manchester, England

Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Time: 9:00 pm IST

Disclaimer: The above-predicted lineup is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.

