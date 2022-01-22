Manchester United Vs West Ham Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League In India, UK & US?

Manchester United is all set to host West Ham United FC for a Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST. Both teams are currently locked in a battle to gain a superior ranking in the PL points table. United are ranked No. 7 on the table with 35 points, while West Ham is ranked No. 4 with 37 points. United, however, have played one fewer game than West Ham, which means that if the Manchester-based side wins tonight's match, it will leapfrog West Ham in the standings.

Man United vs West Ham: How to watch the match in India?

Football fans in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network to enjoy live Premier League matches. The live telecast of the PL match between Manchester United and West Ham will be available on Star Sports and Star Sports Select. The live-streaming will be available on JioTV and Disney+ Hotstar, which is a subsidiary of Star Network.

Man United vs West Ham: How to watch the match in the UK?

Sky Sports Network has the right to show the live telecast of Premier League matches in the United Kingdom. The Premier League games are also televised on BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video, which have the access to a limited number of matches.

Man United vs West Ham: How to watch the match in the US?

In the United States, football enthusiasts can visit NBC and USA Network to watch the live broadcast of Premier League matches. The PL match between Manchester United and West Ham will also be streamed on NBC's mobile app and website. The live-streaming of the match will be available on fuboTV for online audiences in the US.

Man United vs West Ham: Probable lineups

Man United's probable starting XI: Goalkeeper: David de Gea; Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Fred; Forwards: Mason Greenwood, Cristiano Ronaldo, Anthony Elanga.

West Ham's probable starting XI: Goalkeeper: Lukasz Fabianski; Defenders: Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell; Midfielders: Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek; Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini, Michail Antonio.

Man United vs West Ham: H2H record

Manchester United and West Ham have met a total of 51 times in Premier League history. In terms of the head-to-head record, the United are ahead of West Ham, having won 31 of the 51 matches against The Hammers. West Ham, on the other hand, have won just 7 matches against the Red Devils, while 13 games have ended a draw. The United have an upper hand when it comes to the last five encounters between two sides. The United have won four of those matches, while the West Ham have won just one.

Image: AP